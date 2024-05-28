School’s Out for Adventures at South Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

Memorial Day traditionally marks the first day of summer—though the summer solstice is June 20th—and as the holiday had come and gone, it offered kids a long weekend as a last-day-of-school treat. After a year of academic and recreational rigors, what better way to ease into summer than by unwinding for a few days? Perhaps in preparation for prom, graduation, or entry into the real world through service or employment.

Whatever is a young person’s schedule after the Memorial Day weekend, South Cobb Regional Library has scheduled events to make June a great start to the season. The library’s six-month mark offers a host of events for children of all ages, from toddlers to high school seniors. There’s Baby Time, 4H Yoga for Kids, and the Great Oreo Taste Test. June’s events at SCRL are so numerous that the library could be a surrogate summer camp—complete with breakfast and lunch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Okay, surrogate summer camp may be hyperbole, but coupling the library’s community support with its wide selection of books and more, then adventures abound to keep young minds and bodies preoccupied, at least for the first few weeks of summer.

Here are other events at South Cobb Regional Library for children (and adults alike) that promise a fun start to summer:

Handmade Soap for Beginners , June 4 th , Tuesday (18+).

, June 4 , Tuesday (18+). Juice Boxes and Paint Brushes , June 21 st , Friday (for children, ages 5-10).

, June 21 , Friday (for children, ages 5-10). Stuffed Animal Sleepover , June 24 th , Monday (for children).

, June 24 , Monday (for children). Backyard Chickens 101, June 29th, Saturday (for adults).

Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JUNE 2024

WEEK 1

JUNE 2024

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT June 09, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First June 10, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children



14:00 – 16:00 Lego Build



17:00 – 18:00 South Cobb Move and Groove Series



18:30 – 19:00 Pajama Storytime June 11, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



15:00 – 16:30 Hooks and Books June 12, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children June 13, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



13:00 – 13:30 Parachute Play



16:30 – 17:30 The Last Word Book Discussion June 14, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children June 15, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



11:00 – 11:30 Saturday Storytime

JUNE 2024

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT June 16, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First June 17, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children June 18, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time June 19, 2024 Wednesday CLOSED JUNETEETH June 20, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play June 21, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:00 – 10:30 Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children



11:30 – 12:00 Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children



14:00 – 15:00 Juice Boxes and Paint Brushes



16:00 – 17:00 Teen\Tween Paint n Snack June 22, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

JUNE 2024

WEEK 4

This schedule compiled as of: 05/20/2024, 05/24/2024