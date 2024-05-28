School’s Out for Adventures at South Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
Memorial Day traditionally marks the first day of summer—though the summer solstice is June 20th—and as the holiday had come and gone, it offered kids a long weekend as a last-day-of-school treat. After a year of academic and recreational rigors, what better way to ease into summer than by unwinding for a few days? Perhaps in preparation for prom, graduation, or entry into the real world through service or employment.
Whatever is a young person’s schedule after the Memorial Day weekend, South Cobb Regional Library has scheduled events to make June a great start to the season. The library’s six-month mark offers a host of events for children of all ages, from toddlers to high school seniors. There’s Baby Time, 4H Yoga for Kids, and the Great Oreo Taste Test. June’s events at SCRL are so numerous that the library could be a surrogate summer camp—complete with breakfast and lunch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Okay, surrogate summer camp may be hyperbole, but coupling the library’s community support with its wide selection of books and more, then adventures abound to keep young minds and bodies preoccupied, at least for the first few weeks of summer.
Here are other events at South Cobb Regional Library for children (and adults alike) that promise a fun start to summer:
- Handmade Soap for Beginners, June 4th, Tuesday (18+).
- Juice Boxes and Paint Brushes, June 21st, Friday (for children, ages 5-10).
- Stuffed Animal Sleepover, June 24th, Monday (for children).
- Backyard Chickens 101, June 29th, Saturday (for adults).
Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
JUNE 2024
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 01, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|June 02, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|June 03, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|15:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Move and Groove Series
|June 04, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:00 – 16:00
|Teen\Tween Arts and Crafts
|17:00 – 18:00
|Handmade Soap for Beginners
|June 05, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:30 – 11:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|13:00 – 13:45
|4H Yoga for Kids
|14:30 – 15:15
|4H Yoga for Kids
|June 06, 2024
|Thursday
|10:30 – 12:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|June 07, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:30
|Firefighter Visit
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|June 08, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
JUNE 2024
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 09, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|June 10, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|14:00 – 16:00
|Lego Build
|17:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Move and Groove Series
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|June 11, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:00 – 16:30
|Hooks and Books
|June 12, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|June 13, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|June 14, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|June 15, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
JUNE 2024
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 16, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|June 17, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|June 18, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|June 19, 2024
|Wednesday
|CLOSED
|JUNETEETH
|June 20, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|June 21, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|14:00 – 15:00
|Juice Boxes and Paint Brushes
|16:00 – 17:00
|Teen\Tween Paint n Snack
|June 22, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
JUNE 2024
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 23, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|June 24, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|15:00 – 19:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|16:00 – 17:00
|Stuffed Animal Sleepover!
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|June 25, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|14:00 – 15:00
|River Adventure Storytime with Cobb Water
|15:00 – 16:00
|Teen\Tween Arts and Crafts
|June 26, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|17:00 – 18:30
|Treasure Hunting 101
|June 27, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|16:00 – 17:00
|Great Oreo Taste Test
|June 28, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:00 – 10:30
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children
|11:30 – 12:00
|Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
|June 29, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 12:30
|Backyard Chickens 101
|June 30, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
This schedule compiled as of: 05/20/2024, 05/24/2024
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.