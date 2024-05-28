School’s Out for Adventures at South Cobb Regional Library

TOPICS:
A graphic of a stack of books alongside a Cobb County Courier logo

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 28, 2024

By Kelly Johnson

Memorial Day traditionally marks the first day of summer—though the summer solstice is June 20th—and as the holiday had come and gone, it offered kids a long weekend as a last-day-of-school treat. After a year of academic and recreational rigors, what better way to ease into summer than by unwinding for a few days? Perhaps in preparation for prom, graduation, or entry into the real world through service or employment.

Whatever is a young person’s schedule after the Memorial Day weekend, South Cobb Regional Library has scheduled events to make June a great start to the season. The library’s six-month mark offers a host of events for children of all ages, from toddlers to high school seniors. There’s Baby Time, 4H Yoga for Kids, and the Great Oreo Taste Test. June’s events at SCRL are so numerous that the library could be a surrogate summer camp—complete with breakfast and lunch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Okay, surrogate summer camp may be hyperbole, but coupling the library’s community support with its wide selection of books and more, then adventures abound to keep young minds and bodies preoccupied, at least for the first few weeks of summer.

Here are other events at South Cobb Regional Library for children (and adults alike) that promise a fun start to summer:

  • Handmade Soap for Beginners, June 4th, Tuesday (18+).
  • Juice Boxes and Paint Brushes, June 21st, Friday (for children, ages 5-10).
  • Stuffed Animal Sleepover, June 24th, Monday (for children).
  • Backyard Chickens 101, June 29th, Saturday (for adults).

Please also note that the South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Juneteenth on Wednesday, June 19th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JUNE 2024

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 01, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
June 02, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
June 03, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


15:00 – 18:00South Cobb Move and Groove Series
June 04, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:00 – 16:00Teen\Tween Arts and Crafts


17:00 – 18:00Handmade Soap for Beginners
June 05, 2024Wednesday10:30 – 11:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


13:00 – 13:454H Yoga for Kids


14:30 – 15:154H Yoga for Kids
June 06, 2024Thursday10:30 – 12:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
June 07, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:30Firefighter Visit


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
June 08, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

JUNE 2024

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 09, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
June 10, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


14:00 – 16:00Lego Build


17:00 – 18:00South Cobb Move and Groove Series


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
June 11, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:00 – 16:30Hooks and Books
June 12, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
June 13, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
June 14, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
June 15, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime

JUNE 2024

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 16, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
June 17, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
June 18, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
June 19, 2024WednesdayCLOSEDJUNETEETH
June 20, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play
June 21, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


14:00 – 15:00Juice Boxes and Paint Brushes


16:00 – 17:00Teen\Tween Paint n Snack
June 22, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

JUNE 2024

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
June 23, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
June 24, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


16:00 – 17:00Stuffed Animal Sleepover!


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
June 25, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


14:00 – 15:00River Adventure Storytime with Cobb Water


15:00 – 16:00Teen\Tween Arts and Crafts
June 26, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children


17:00 – 18:30Treasure Hunting 101
June 27, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


16:00 – 17:00Great Oreo Taste Test
June 28, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:00 – 10:30Summer Food Service Program: Free Breakfast for Children


11:30 – 12:00Summer Food Service Program: Free Lunch for Children
June 29, 2024Saturday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 12:30Backyard Chickens 101
June 30, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

This schedule compiled as of: 05/20/2024, 05/24/2024

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Related Articles