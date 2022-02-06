Cobb Library staffer to compete on Jeopardy! collegiate championship

Raymond Goslow, Senior Library Assistant for Periodicals with the Cobb Library system, will represent Kennesaw State University in the Jeopardy! National College Championship on Tuesday, February 15 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Goslow began at the Cobb Library as a volunteer at the South Cobb Regional Library and was later hired onto the staff.

He received his bachelor’s degree in Geographic Information Science (GIS) from KSU in December.

Filming was in November, and contestants are under strict secrecy about the outcome. They were only recently allowed to reveal that they were contestants on the show.

The show is hosted by Mayim Bialik. Bialik is primarily known for her role as the lead character in the 1990s television series Blossom, and for her recent regular role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit series The Big Bang Theory. Bialik also has a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA.

The county’s news release about Goslow’s Jeopardy! appearance stated:

Raymond was named one of 36 contestants, each a student at a different college or university across the United States. Under the game rules, participants were required to be full-time undergraduates, 18 or older, and have no prior bachelor’s degree. Tournament prize levels range from $10,000 for the 24 competitors eliminated in the first round to the $250,000 grand prize. To get accepted into the tournament, Raymond passed theJeopardy! College Anytime Test took a proctored test over Zoom, got invited to audition in a mock game over Zoom, and went through a background check for the show. That timeline lasted one year before he received the call confirming he would be on the show.

“Going on Jeopardy would have been the experience of a lifetime no matter what, but it was extra special to be a part of this tournament where the stakes and the audience will be bigger than ever,” Goslow was quoted in the news release. “It was so fun to bring our ‘primetime energy’ to the stage that I’ve been seeing on TV for almost 20 years!”

“But the best part of the whole experience was the friends that I made among my fellow contestants. Everyone there was a young person with a deep love for knowledge, and I’ve never felt more immediately at home in a group of people than I did with them,” Goslow said.