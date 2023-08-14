Gasoline prices in Georgia take slight dip

After a few weeks of trending upward, gasoline prices in Georgia have finally started to dip, providing some small relief for drivers who have been feeling the strain at the pump.

According to the latest weekly report from AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is now $3.63, down 3 cents from just a week ago.

However, while this may be welcome news, prices are still 35 cents higher than they were a month ago, and 11 cents higher than this time last year.

It now costs drivers almost $55.00 to fill up a 15-gallon tank, nearly $2.00 more than it did just a year ago.

“Finally the recent spike in gas prices across Georgia has started to slow down over the past few days,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The summer heat that suppressed refinery production appears to have eased for now, so we must look towards the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending, so stay tuned.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.684., roughly five cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has only increased by 2 cents to $3.84 (subject to change overnight).

“Nationally, the gas price average has been hovering around $3.82 for almost two weeks, a noteworthy length for price stability.

“This lack of price movement came despite an uptick in gas demand and rising oil prices approaching the mid-$80s per barrel.

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.84 to 9.30 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 219.1 to 216.4 million barrels.

“Higher demand, amid tighter supply, kept pump prices elevated. If gas demand remains high, and oil prices continue to rise, drivers should brace for increases in pump prices.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”

