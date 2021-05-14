Cobb homeowners: your tax bills are in the mail!

Hot Topics

Cobb County government building in article about tax billsCobb County government building (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 14, 2021

Cobb County announced on its website that tax assessments were mailed out this week.

The following notice was posted, with a link to visit if you want to file an appeal:

The Board of Tax Assessors will be mailing residential assessment notices the week of May 10th. 

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the Tax Assessors webpage for all information.  That website is at https://www.cobbassessor.org

The deadline date to file appeals is located on the assessment notice.  All appeals must be filed by that date.  Appeals can be filed electronically.  For more information on filing an appeal, please visit https://cobbassessor.org/appeals/ 

The Tax Assessors office is located at 736 Whitlock Ave., Marietta, GA 30064.  The hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00AM to 5:00PM.  The phone number for the Tax Assessors office is 770-528-3100.  The email address is cobbtaxassessor@cobbcounty.org.

