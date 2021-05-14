Cracker Barrel to add 700 workers with hiring events in East Cobb, Lawrenceville

Cracker Barrel is holding two hiring events, including one in East Cobb on Saturday. Their plan is to add 700 workers to their staff.

Details are included in the announcement reprinted below:

WHAT: Cracker Barrel is bringing its “Tiny Home Away from Home” to Atlanta to invite people to join their team. The restaurant, known for homestyle food and its unique retail store, plans to hire more than 700 employees – both full-time and part-time – with all levels of experience. Open positions include everything from servers and hosts to retail associates, kitchen staff and even management positions. Cracker Barrel offers employees competitive pay, extensive training, opportunities for advancement and a culture where employees care for each other like family. WHEN: Friday, May 14, from 4 – 9 p.m. Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. WHERE: Friday, May 14: Coolray Field – 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Saturday, May 15: The Avenue East Cobb – 4475 Roswell Rd Ste 1520, Marietta, GA 30062