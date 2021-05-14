David Scott issues statement on bill to protect consumers from predatory debt collection

Rep. David Scott of Georgia’s 13th U.S. Congressional District issued a statement on his support of the Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act (HR 2547), a bill intended to protect consumers and small businesses from predatory debt collection practices.

The bill passed the House Financial Services Committee, chaired by Rep. Maxine Waters, and was passed in the House of Representatives by a 215-207 vote Thursday.

Among other provisions the bill prohibits collectors from contacting debtors via email without permission, and prohibits collectors from threatening service members with reduced rank or revoked security clearance.

Read the summary of the bill by following this link.

Or for more comprehensive information, read the committee report on the bill, which includes the bill text, discussion on why the Democratic majority supports the bill, and the minority report from Republicans on the committee, by following this link.

The vote fell mostly on party lines. Of the legislators whose districts fall within Cobb County, Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of District 11 voted nay, while Democrats Rep. Lucy McBath of District 6 and Rep. David Scott of District 13 voted yea.

Here is Rep. Scott’s statement on the bill:

WASHINGTON ­­­– Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, issued the following statement on his vote to pass H.R. 2547, the Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act, legislation to establish new protections for small businesses, servicemembers, students and other consumers against mistreatment and harassment by debt collectors:

“The American people deserve action from Congress, now, to address the significant gaps in consumer protections from both predatory debt collection practices and the debt buyers seeking to cash in on this crisis,” said Congressman David Scott. “I am pleased to support the Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act to help level the playing field for borrowers and ensure Americans in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District and across the country are treated with dignity and respect.”



