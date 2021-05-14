The Cobb County School District has updated its COVID-19 precautionary policies based on recent CDC recommendations.

The press release from the district announcing the change is reprinted below:

Cobb Schools Updated Public Health Guidance

Over the last year and a half, our students, staff, families, and entire county have faced very difficult circumstances. Our students have learned, and our teachers have taught, through the COVID-19 pandemic with information about COVID-19 that has not always been easy to understand. Earlier today, the CDC announced that they have updated mask guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals. The new guidance states:

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

Fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter

In accordance with the new guidance, Cobb Schools will no longer require fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask. I would also like to make clear that any individual wishing to continue wearing a mask while attending school and/or school events should feel free to do so. The CDC further outlines that those adults who have been vaccinated may also:

Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel

Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings

Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic

In addition, I know many of you have questions about mask guidance for students for the 2021-2022 school year. As our cases are continuing to trend down and vaccinations are trending up, we fully expect to start the 2021-2022 school year with masks as optional . We are looking forward to returning our entire focus to teaching and learning as soon as possible, as One Team.