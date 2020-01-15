Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Riverside Parkway

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Riverside Parkway yesterday.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

A light-colored car was travelling south on Riverside Parkway in the left lane approaching Premier Lane. A pedestrian was crossing Riverside Parkway in a westerly direction. The pedestrian entered the path of the car and the car collided with the pedestrian. The driver of the car did not stop and continued southbound on Riverside Parkway. The pedestrian was identified as 64-year-old Jasper Arnold of Austell. Mr. Arnold was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”