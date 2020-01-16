Jay Leno to host ArtsBridge Foundation Overture Gala this year

Jay Leno will host the annual ArtsBridge Foundation Overture Gala, to take place March 21 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are now on sale for the event.

The purpose of this annual fundraiser is to build community support for the ArtsBridge Foundation’s educational program season, which reaches over 30,000 K-12 students in Georgia and neighboring states.

According to the news release for the Overture Gala,

The benefit is an evening of philanthropy and fun including a cocktail reception, dinner created by the venue’s Executive Chef Nicholas Walker, a “Bid-to-Give” Auction benefiting the ArtsBridge Adopt-A-School program, and live musical theater performances capped by a stage performance by Jay Leno. The acclaimed late-night TV host, stand-up comedian, bestselling children’s book author, voiceover artist and historic car enthusiast/host of CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage,” dominated late night TV ratings with “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” earning him a reputation as “the hardest working man in show business.”

The event will be emceed by broadcast journalist and Emmy Award-winner Monica Pearson, well-known to metro Atlantans for her long career at WSB-TV.

Valerie Jackson, former First Lady of Atlanta, will be honorary chair for the event.

The news release states:

Funds raised through the gala’s Bid-to-Give segment will go towards the ArtsBridge Adopt-A-School Program benefiting schools and students with specific financial assistance needs. Individual gala tickets are $350 with sponsorship packages available in the $1,000 to $25,000 range. Sponsors include Scicom Infrastructure Services, Jimmy and Helen Carlos, Synovus, Renasant Bank and Ticketmaster. For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please visit www.ArtsBridgeGA.org/special-events or contact Jennifer Dobbs, executive director, at 770-916-2803.

About ArtsBridge Foundation

The ArtsBridge Foundation describes its work in the community as follows: