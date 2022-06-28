Agricultural accident leaves West Cobb man dead

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, a man was killed when a tractor he had been operating overturned.

The department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) officers are investigating this fatal agricultural accident that took place in West Cobb on June Monday 27, at a Powder Springs address to the east of Lost Mountain.

The public information release describes the fatal accident as follows:

Cobb County Police Investigates Fatal Agricultural Accident Advertisement Powder Springs, GA (June 27, 2022): Cobb County Police Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) officers are investigating a fatal agricultural accident at 690 Mayes Road in Powder Springs, GA. 68-year-old Ray F. Reece had been operating a yellow Ford 540B industrial tractor at his residence between 9 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. At some point while traversing a side slope the tractor slid on loose soil and rolled onto its left side with Mr. Reece beneath it. He was found deceased by a family member at 5:20 p.m. Personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took possession of Mr. Reece. Next of kin has been notified. This investigation remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.