Homicide on Anderson Mill Road

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department the Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning on Anderson Mill Road.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

On 1/14/2020 at approximately 0100 hours Cobb County Police Department uniform patrol officers from Precinct Two responded to 1650 Anderson Mill Road (Alta Mill Apartments) in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a male victim, with a gunshot wound to the torso, inside of his apartment. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Daquan Murphy of Austell. Mr. Murphy was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”