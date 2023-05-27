Cobb police arrest three juveniles suspected in crime spree

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, three juveniles were arrested after a Flock camera alerted police to a reportedly stolen vehicle near Bentley Road.

The suspect vehicle was also reported by Marietta police as being involved in entering auto incidents in the City of Marietta.

An officer spotted the vehicle, and the driver began to flee.

The public information release described subsequent events as follows;

Officers continued as the driver operated the vehicle recklessly to evade law enforcement officers. The vehicle continued to the entrance of Papadeux, where the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked. Three suspects fled from the vehicle on foot. One suspect dropped a gun while he was fleeing. Officers pursued the driver on foot until they lost visual sight near the Belmont Place apartments. K9 began tracking where the suspect was last observed and quickly located the suspect hiding in the brush.

A total of three guns were recovered. Two have been confirmed as stolen. K9 was utilized to track the two outstanding suspects, but efforts were unsuccessful.

A second, follow-up, public information release described the capture of the juvenile suspects:

On Friday, May 26, 2023, around 1:00 pm, Pct 3 detectives developed information that the two suspects that evaded authorities following a flock hit of a stolen vehicle earlier in the day were staying at the Country Hearth in Marietta.

Officers conducted surveillance of the room for several hours and obtained a search warrant. After unsuccessfully getting anyone to come to the door following callouts, the Violent Crime Bureau was requested to respond. With their assistance, officers were able to get the two suspects into custody.

All three suspects involved are now in custody. The suspects were all listed as runaway juveniles.