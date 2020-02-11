Teen killed in bicycle/auto collision on Smyrna Powder Springs Road

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department a 15-year-old Marietta resident was killed while entering the street on a bicycle on Smyrna Powder Springs Road near Neese Drive yesterday at approximately 5:42 p.m. .

The 15-year-old from Marietta was riding a bicycle eastbound on a sidewalk on the southern side of Smyrna Powder Springs Road when he tried to cross the roadway to Neese Drive. A 2008 Ford Explorer was eastbound and struck the 15-year-old in the roadway. The crash occurred as it was getting dark and not near any street lights. It was also raining heavily. A second 15-year-old was also riding a bike on the sidewalk, but he did not enter the roadway and was not struck.

The driver of the Explorer, a 20-year-old Marietta woman, was not injured in the crash.

Charges are not expected in this crash.