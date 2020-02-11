Hot Topics

Teen killed in bicycle/auto collision on Smyrna Powder Springs Road

TOPICS:
Cobb County Police car in article about Smyrna Powder Springs Road deathCobb County police car (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 11, 2020

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department a 15-year-old Marietta resident was killed while entering the street on a bicycle on Smyrna Powder Springs Road near Neese Drive yesterday at approximately 5:42 p.m. .

According to the public information release:

The 15-year-old from Marietta was riding a bicycle eastbound on a sidewalk on the southern side of Smyrna Powder Springs Road when he tried to cross the roadway to Neese Drive. A 2008 Ford Explorer was eastbound and struck the 15-year-old in the roadway.

The crash occurred as it was getting dark and not near any street lights. It was also raining heavily. A second 15-year-old was also riding a bike on the sidewalk, but he did not enter the roadway and was not struck.

The driver of the Explorer, a 20-year-old Marietta woman, was not injured in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charges are not expected in this crash.

ADVERTISEMENT
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Teen killed in bicycle/auto collision on Smyrna Powder Springs Road"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.