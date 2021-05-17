Man killed in Cooper Lake Road traffic accident identified

Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department reports that the man fatally struck by a car when he crossed Cooper Lake Road in a wheelchair has been identified.

Sgt Delk issued the following public information release to the press this morning:

The pedestrian from the May 14, 2021 fatal collision has been identified as 81-year-old James Kenneth Wise of Smyrna, GA. Thanks to all media outlets for getting information to the public to help us identify Mr. Wise.

Original story

Here is the original story run in the Courier on May 15:

Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department reports that a man in an electric wheelchair was struck by a car and killed while crossing Cooper Lake Road east of Berryhill Creek. Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the man. The accident occurred just after 1 p.m. and is being investigated by the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit. The preliminary investigation indicates that an 84-year-old Mableton woman was traveling east on Cooper Lake Road at Berryhill Creek. The man left the sidewalk and entered the path of the auto. The public information release from the police states that there was no crosswalk where the man was attempting to cross. The driver of the Honda pulled to the side of the road and waited for emergency personnel. The man had not been identified as of the distribution of the public information release yesterday evening, and the police are asking for help from the public in identifying him. The public information release continues:

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators are asking for assistance from the public to identify the unknown male pedestrian, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”