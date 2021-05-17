Switzer Library will reopen June 1 after major renovation

Switzer Library, the Cobb County library branch located at 266 Roswell Street, Marietta, near Marietta Square and across from the Marietta National Cemetery, will reopen June 1 after being shut down for major renovations.

The library now has a dedicated conference room for its history and genealogy collection, an Accessibility Services Room and outdoor seating in a garden plaza area.

Cobb County posted the following notice on its website, which outlines the renovations that were done:

Hours of operation for Switzer Library will be Monday-Wednesday, 10 am to 8 pm; Thursday and Friday, 10 am to 6 pm; and Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm. Switzer Library will offer curbside hold pick-up service Monday through Wednesday, 10 am to 2 pm and 5 to 7 pm; Thursday and Friday, 10 am to 2 pm; and all day Saturday. Albion is the contractor for the Switzer project. CPL Architecture, Engineering and Planning is the architect for the project. The Switzer Library project is funded with $6 million of Cobb County’s 2011 and 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds, and a $2 million grant from Georgia Public Library Service, a unit of the Board of Regents, University System of Georgia. The Cobb County Board of Commissioners also appropriated $1.6 million in late 2020 for a complete roof replacement after contractors discovered the building’s roof and exterior walls were in need of extensive repair. Located at 266 Roswell Street, Switzer Library is one-half mile from the Marietta Square. The library is across from the Marietta National Cemetery with views of Kennesaw Mountain and the nearby Marietta central business and government offices district. The library first opened on Roswell Street in 1989 – the facility replaced the Central Library in the historic Marietta Post Office building off the Marietta Square which now houses the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art. For updates on Switzer Library, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library.