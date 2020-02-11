Jason Marbutt drops bid for state court to seek open Cobb Superior Court seat

Cobb County Senior Assistant District Attorney Jason Marbutt has dropped his run for Cobb County State Court to campaign for the Superior Court seat of Judge Stephen Schuster, who recently announced his retirement.

“In light of Judge Schuster’s decision to retire, and with the encouragement from my peers in the legal community and friends and family throughout Cobb County, I am announcing my intention to run for Superior Court Judge,” said Marbutt. “As a career prosecutor and Chairman of the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force, I believe my experience in protecting our most vulnerable citizens, our mothers and fathers, and our grandmothers and grandfathers, is best suited for the Superior Court bench.”

He was previously running for State Court Post 6, Division I, which is an open seat due to the retirement of Judge Toby Prodgers. Prodgers has been a State Court judge since 1995.

Last month Marbutt announced that he had raised the most funds of any candidate for the Cobb State Court position.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Marbutt’s campaign biography:

Jason Marbutt is a Senior Assistant District Attorney with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Adjunct Professor at Emory School of Law, Chairman of the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force (CEATF), coach for the Walton High School Mock Trial Team, soccer coach, former softball coach, former wrestling coach, and a former high school and elementary school teacher. He is recognized as an expert in white collar and elder abuse crime. Born in Austell, Jason and his wife Olivia are now raising their three children in Cobb County.

The remaining announced candidates in the State Court Post 6 race are attorney Katherine “Trina” Griffiths, Magistrate Court Judge Kellie Hill, attorney Maziar Mazloom, and attorney David Willingham.