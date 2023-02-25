Man sentenced in Cobb Superior Court to 25 years in prison for meth, violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act

According to a public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr., Eric Devon Stidham was sentenced by Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act.

The public information release describes the incident leading to the sentencing as follows:

“On January 15, 2021, Cobb County Police responded to a call about a person armed. Officers surrounded the Cobb County home and after learning that the armed person was threatening others in the home, ordered all occupants to exit. While performing a protective sweep of the home, drugs were seen in plain sight, which prompted officers to secure a search warrant.

“During the execution of the search warrant, officers located 920 grams of methamphetamine in addition to an AK-47, an AR 15, a Ruger 9mm handgun, digital scales, and gtrafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act.ang writings in the room of Eric Stidham, a resident of the home.

“Stidham admitted to the room being his. After arresting him, officers then executed a search warrant on Stidham’s phone.

“The phone contained evidence of gang affiliation, narcotics sales, and possession of large sums of U.S. Currency. Stidham also had tattoos confirming his gang affiliation.”

Judge Kellie S. Hill accepted plea negotiations between prosecutors and defense prior to trial, and sentenced Stidham to 25 years to serve in prison followed by 5 years on probation.

Marietta attorney James Gibert represented Stidham at the plea.

According to court records and booking information at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Stidham previously jumped bail on the proceedings in February of 2022, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was re-arrested in May, 2022.