Indonesian Air Force Receives First of Five C-130J-30 Super Hercules from Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin delivered the first of five C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters to the Indonesian Air Force (IDAF) on February 21, 2023 during a ceremony in Marietta. The Marietta plant builds the C-130 series.

According to a news release from Lockheed Martin, the new C-130J-30s offer increased cargo capacity, speed, range, power, performance, and lower operating costs than the IDAF’s legacy C-130s.

These new aircraft will expand the IDAF’s ability to partner on missions and training opportunities with other countries that have Super Hercules. Indonesia has operated C-130s since the 1960s and the C-130J Super Hercules serves 26 operators in 22 nations.

“Indonesian Air Force crews have long trusted the C-130 to support the most challenging of missions facing Indonesia and other nations in the Pacific,” said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions programs at Lockheed Martin. “This new era of Super Hercules operations supports Indonesia in achieving mission success with a highly tailored airlift fleet that ensures IDAF crews can support any task — anywhere, anytime — with more power, strength and capability for decades to come.”

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.