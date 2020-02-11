Hot Topics

Proposed Cobb ordinance banning sale of dogs and cats withdrawn from consideration

Bob Ott in article about proposed pet store dog and cat sales banBob Ott (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 11, 2020

The proposal to ban the sales of dogs and cats in pet stores in Cobb County was withdrawn from consideration at today’s meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioner Bob Ott broke the tie from the previous meeting, in which commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill voted to withdraw the code amendment, and Lisa Cupid and Chairman Mike Boyce voted in opposition to withdrawal.

After the vote, Boyce told community members in the audience that even though the motion was withdrawn, advocates would still be able to speak during the public hearing.

Code Amendment 10-135, entitled Prohibition on the Sale of Dogs and Cats at Pet Stores, can be read at the link below.

Supporters of the ban showed up in force at both the previous hearing and the one this morning.

Read the latest version of the proposed amendments here
