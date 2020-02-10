Motorcyclist killed on East West Connector

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a crash in which a motorcyclist was killed on the East West Connector at the entrance to the Tramore Village Apartments.

The collision occurred on Sunday night, Feb. 9, at 7:18 p.m.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

According to investigators, a tan 2018 Toyota Tacoma was eastbound on East West Connector preparing to turn left into Tramore Village Apartments. A black 2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle was westbound on East West connector approaching that same intersection. When the Tacoma turned left in front of the motorcycle the front of the Harley crashed into the right side of the Toyota. The driver of the Harley, 50-year-old Steven Fitzgerald of Marietta, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 26-year-old Atlanta man, was taken to Cobb Hospital with minor injuries. His passenger, a 24-year-old Marietta man, was also transported to Cobb Hospital, but sustained serious injuries in the collision..

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor

Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”