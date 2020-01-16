Jason Marbutt takes lead in campaign fundraising for Cobb State Court post

Jason Marbutt, who is currently holds the title Senior Assistant District Attorney, has established a commanding early lead in fundraising in his campaign to win the race for Judge of State Court, Division 1, Post 6 seat being vacated by Judge Toby Prodgers.

[To see who contributed to each candidate, and how much they gave, click on the next five links below and scroll to the itemized lists for each candidates’ disclosure]

Marbutt has raised, according to his campaign disclosure filing, $201,350, placing him far ahead of his opponents in terms of contributions.

In addition to Marbutt, the candidates for the post include attorney Katherine “Trina” Griffiths, Magistrate Court Judge Kellie Hill, attorney Maziar Mazloom, and attorney David Willingham.

Thus far, Griffiths has raised $10,950, Hill $17,228.82, Mazloom $0, and Willingham $28,139.68

In a press release after filing his Campaign Contribution Disclosure Report, Marbutt said, “It is humbling to have received support from all corners of Cobb County. While the early momentum behind our campaign is strong and unprecedented, I will continue working every day between now and May 19 to earn the trust and support of every Cobb Countian to ensure we have a state court judge who is fair, firm, and faithful to the law.”

The State Court hears non-felony criminal cases, all civil cases which are not under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Superior Court, and traffic cases.

The State Courts judicial elections are nonpartisan, and will be held May 19, 2020.

To read the campaign contribution reports for all Cobb County elected offices. visit https://cobbcountyga.easyvotecampaignfinance.com/home.