Cobb eviction hearings postponed until further notice

Cobb eviction hearings (dispossessory hearings) have been put on hold until further notice. In addition, a list of other court procedures deemed non-essential have been put on hold.

According to the letter from Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy, these include warrant application hearings, small claims hearings, garnishment hearings, bond revocation hearings for out-of-custody defendants, probable cause hearings for out-of-custody defendants, ordinance arraignments, compliance and non-jury trials for out-of-custody defendants, and wedding ceremonies.

Proceedings that are considered essential and that will continue as scheduled, include first-appearance hearing via videoconference. “no bond” hearings via videoconference, early intervention plea calendar, bond revocation hearings for in-custody defendants, probable cause hearings for in-custody defendants, and ordinance arraignments, compliance and non-jury trials for in-custody defendants