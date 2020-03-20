Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton issues declaration of emergency over COVID-19

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton issued an “Executive Order and Declaration of Emergency” this morning. effective between this evening at 8 p.m. and April 3.

The declaration states that this is in response to “an event of critical significance as a result of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.” in Smyrna.

The Courier has a call into Smyrna’s Community Relations director for more information about the event causing the declaration, and will update this story when we receive clarification.

The requirements listed in the declaration are:

All restaurants coffee shops and other places where food is offered to the public shall be limited to take out, drive through or delivery. All on premises dining is prohibited. Restaurants with a license to sell alcoholic beverages may sell such beverages with takeout orders. All public assemblages, events and gatherings of ten people or more persons are prohibited within the city limits. All bars, night clubs, skating rinks, gyms, trampoline parks, private social clubs are closed.