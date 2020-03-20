View latest on Cobb County and coronavirus on the county’s COVID-19 hub

Cobb County has created a web page with the latest information on Cobb County and the COVID-19 virus.

It includes a list of closings that is updated every half hour, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, comparative numbers for the state and nation, and the number of deaths in the state and nation.

The site also aggregates social media feeds for the county, including the Cobb and Marietta school districts.

You can sign up for email alerts, and there is a list of resources available to Cobb residents whose lives are affected by the COVID-19 virus.

The hub includes a lot more, and it is a worthwhile site for Cobb residents to visit frequently for updates.