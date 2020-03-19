Wreck on I-285 between I-75 and the river kills one

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred yesterday at about 1 p.m. on I-285 Westbound between the Chattahoochee River and I-75.

The public information release described the accident as follows:

Per investigators, a white 2004 Isuzu NQR box truck was traveling west on I-285 when the left front tire failed and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Isuzu crashed into a black 2012 Ford F-150 and a grey 2014 Toyota Camry before stopping partially on the left shoulder and partially in the left travel lane. A moment later, a silver 2002 Toyota Corolla crashed into the rear of the Isuzu. The adult male driver of the 2002 Toyota Corolla was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on scene. He has not yet been positively identified. The driver of the Isuzu, 47-year-old Kevin D. Entrekin of Sugar Hill, was treated on scene and did not require medical transport. The driver of the Ford F-150, 31-year-old Steven M. Craft of Sugar Hill, did not require medical attention on scene. The driver of the Toyota Camry, Jose Benitez of Atlanta, was transported by ground ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to phone the Cobb County police at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”