Judicial Council of Georgia give Cobb Magistrate and Probate courts top marks 

Cobb County Magistrate and Probate courts were both recognized by the Judicial Council of Georgia for “exceptional caseload management,” the county announced in a press release.

The website of the Judicial Council describes the organization as follows;

“The Judicial Council of Georgia/Administrative Office of the Courts was created in 1973 to develop policies for administering and improving Georgia courts. The Judicial Council and its committees meet throughout the year to address specific aspects of court administration and improvement. Chaired by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, the Council is made up of 28 members who represent every class of court and the State Bar of Georgia.”

Both the Cobb County courts fell within the top ten percent statewide in case clearance.

“Access to justice starts with making sure folks literally have their day in court,” said Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy.“I’m proud of our dedicated team of judges and clerks that have put Cobb in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ of Magistrate Courts across the State.Our community expects the best, and our courts efficiently deliver!”

The award is for the 2022 calendar year.

According to the press release, “The Magistrate Court is open 24/7, 365 days a year, and in 2022 it:

Resolved over 39,000 civil cases,

Closed more than 2,900 county code violation matters

Conducted over 10,000 first appearance hearings and

Issued over 14,000 combined arrest and search warrants.”

In addition to handling the things it is best known for, wills and estates, Cobb County Probate Court also issues marriage licenses and weapons permits, rules on commitments, and decides on guardianship.

“The incapacity or loss of loved ones is a hardship borne by all families at one time or another,” said Probate Court’s Chief Judge Kelli L. Wolk. “These hardships don’t wait for a convenient time.”

“The Cobb County Probate Court is dedicated to working together to provide the best possible service in families’ times of need,” she said. “We are committed not only to the efficient and effective service recognized by this award but to simultaneously improving the public’s access to and confidence in the Court and our processes.”

In 2023, according to the press release, the Probate Court:

Disposed of 4,280 Estate and Guardianship Cases,

Processed 7,353 Weapons Carry Applications and

Issued 3,529 Marriage Licenses.

“This achievement reflects your court’s dedication, efficiency, and commitment to ensuring the timely resolution of cases,” the award letter stated.