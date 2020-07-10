Armed robbery/Aggravated assault in the Cumberland area

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department the Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating an alleged armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred yesterday, Thursday July 9, on Cumberland Parkway.

The public information release describes the incident as follows (It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to redact the names of suspects and defendants until a guilty verdict or guilty plea is reached):

Cobb County Precinct Three uniform patrol officers responded to the SYNC at Vinings Apartments in reference to an armed robbery. Per investigators, four (4) suspects forced their way into the apartment of 44-year-old Clifford Davis and held him at gunpoint. The suspects then ransacked his apartment before Davis was able to wrestle a gun from one of the suspects. Davis shot at the suspects, and all four suspects fled the apartment into the nearby woods. Uniform patrol officers searched the area and located 28-year-old [defendant]. [The defendant] suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. It was initially believed Davis had been shot during the armed robbery; however, Davis received superficial non-life-threatening injuries during the struggle and was not shot. Based on the information gathered, an arrest warrant was issued for [the defendant] for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault. He remains hospitalized in critical condition. The other three suspects remain at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945 or email at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”