Apparent Homicide/Suicide at Powder Springs address

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating an apparent homicide and suicide that took place Tuesday September 21, 2021 at 7:55 p.m. at a Powder Springs address on Brinkley Road.

Police had received a report of a barricaded person who had fired shots at family members.

Here is what investigators reported:

Initial information indicated that 50-year-old Jeffrey Lawrence Bishop had been in a dispute with family members that grew into a physical assault on Michael Bishop, Andy Bishop, and Lillian Bishop. At some point following the physical assault, Jeffrey obtained a firearm and shot at family members. Andy and Michael escaped to a neighbors home and called 9-1-1. SWAT officers and Crisis Negotiations Team (C.N.T.) members were called to the scene. Initial information was not clear as to whether Lillian had made it out of the home or was still inside and being held hostage. Negotiators worked for an extended time to attempt to get Jeffrey to surrender peacefully. Eventually, SWAT members executed a tactical response and discovered that Lillian had been shot much earlier and was already deceased. Jeffrey was found in another part of the home with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jeffrey Bishop was deceased when he was discovered, according to Sgt. Delk.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”