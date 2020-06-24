Homicide on Mableton Parkway

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. McDonald of the Cobb County Police Department the Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred on Mableton Parkway on June 17.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at approximately 9:46 p.m., the Cobb County Police Department Precinct Two uniform patrol officers responded to 6430 Mableton Parkway (Texaco gas station) in reference to a Police and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) request. On arrival, officers located a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Gregory Gabriel. The victim was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect fired at the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene. No additional suspect information is available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”