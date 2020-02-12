Former KSU president Betty Siegel dies

According to a news release from Kennesaw State University, former President Betty L. Siegel passed away late Tuesday afternoon.

She was 89 years old.

The news release states:

Born in the hills of Cumberland, Ky., in 1931, Siegel was Kennesaw State’s second president. When she arrived on campus in September of 1981, the university was a small state college with an enrollment of 3,500 students, only a handful of buildings and no master’s programs.

During Siegel’s 25-year tenure, the university’s enrollment increased, faculty and staff ranks grew, as did the number of degree programs and academic buildings. Upon her retirement in 2006, a 15-degree college had become a university with 55 undergraduate and graduate degrees and 18,000 students. KSU today stands as the third-largest university in the state with nearly 38,000 students.