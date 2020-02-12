Two pedestrians injured, one seriously, on Canton Road

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck Philamy of the Marietta Police Department, two pedestrians were struck while crossing Canton Road on Monday evening.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is currently investigating a serious injury pedestrian crash that occurred on Canton Road at Elizabeth Street Monday night February 10th at approximately 7:45 PM. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that two male pedestrians were attempting to cross Canton Road from opposite directions at the time of the crash. A 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Canton Road approaching Elizabeth Street. The Toyota struck both pedestrians as they crossed the roadway … [Note from the Cobb County Courier Editor: We’ve redacted this section with the name of the driver] Pedestrian Michael Milner, 45 of Marietta, sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to WellStar Kennestone Medical Center by Metro EMS. The second pedestrian, Jarod Robinson, 34 of Marietta, sustained life-threatening injuries and was also transported to WellStar Kennestone Medical Center where he remains in stable but serious condition. The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is still actively investigating the collision. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Lead Investigator Kavon Samimi at 770-794-5384.

The driver of the Toyota, a 25 year-old Marietta man, called 911 to report the accident.

