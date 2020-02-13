GBI to investigate officer-involved shooting in South Cobb

According to a public information release from Nelly Miles, the GBI spokesperson, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving officers of the Cobb County Police Department at an Austell address in South Cobb County.

The incident took place Wednesday evening on Ellison Court, Austell. Ellison Court is located north of South Gordon Road and west of Factory Shoals Road.

An officer and a civilian were shot in the incident.

The following is the complete GBI public information release:

ADVERTISEMENT

Austell, GA (February 13, 2020) – On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Cobb County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday night, a 911 caller reported shots fired at 970 Ellison Court, Austell, GA. Two Cobb County PD patrol units responded to the call. One officer approached the front door of the residence. As the officer approached the door, a second officer observed a male, later identified as James Edward Rucker, age 58, in the doorway. The second officer fired in the direction of Rucker in the doorway. Rucker was shot multiple times and the officer by the door was also shot. The officer and Rucker were transported to local hospitals. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released. Rucker is currently receiving medical attention. A gun was located in the doorway of the residence. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.