Kemp backs Burt Jones in race to be Georgia’s next governor

by Alander Rocha, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

June 14, 2026

Gov. Brian Kemp made a last-minute endorsement of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ bid to replace him in the governor’s mansion ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election in the GOP primary.

In a social media post Sunday afternoon, Kemp pointed to their past work over the years, saying that he and Jones “has been a strong, trusted ally in those victories for the people of our state,” pointing to tax cuts and economic growth. He also implied Jones will be a continuation of his leadership, saying that Jones “will make a strong case to the voters for four more years of conservative leadership” this fall.

“That’s a conservative record of success that Marty, the girls, and I are proud of — and it’s one that would not have been possible without our partners in the General Assembly,” Kemp said.

Jones was the top vote getter in last month’s election, winning about 38% of the vote in a crowded primary. Wealthy billionaire executive Rick Jackson wasn’t far behind, finishing in second place with about 33% of the vote.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will go on to face the Democratic nominee, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who easily won her primary outright last month.

Jones, who was backed by President Donald Trump early in the race last year, welcomed Kemp’s endorsement. He said on social media that he’s been “grateful to work alongside [Kemp] for the past four years and it is my honor today to receive his full endorsement.”

“It’s time we come together as a party, finish strong on Tuesday and look to November and keep fighting for all the principles, freedoms and values that make Georgia the best state in the nation,” Jones said.

The late endorsement comes as a recent primary runoff polling from Cygnal indicated that Jones’ was behind Jackson, suggesting that voters who supported Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were now turning to Jackson in the runoff. Carr endorsed Jackson shortly after the May primaries, indicating Jackson may be the more mainstream Republican choice.

Before Kemp broke his silence, both campaigns ran ads that implied they had the governor’s backing, but in an interview with 11Alive, Kemp remained neutral and spoke positively of both candidates, pointing to his working relationship with Jones and Jackson’s history of supporting Kemp.

A spokesperson for Bottoms, in a statement following the endorsement, cast both nominees as “Trump wannabe[s],” saying that Bottoms is prepared to take on either candidate.

“Burt Jones and Rick Jackson are running to enrich themselves as they refuse to fight for Georgians facing rising costs and threats to their health care. As governor, Keisha will focus on bringing down costs, expanding Medicaid, and investing in education,” said spokesperson TaNisha Cameron.

In a press conference Monday morning, Kemp implied Jones is the best Republican candidate to run against Bottoms in November.

“I’ve said all along my whole goal during this whole primary and runoff season was to make sure that we win in November, keep our state moving in the right direction, because the alternative of Keisha Lance Bottoms to that is just unacceptable,” Kemp said.

Kemp’s announcement was not the only surprise endorsement Sunday. Trump, after not weighing in on the U.S. Senate race, backed the firebrand Congressman Mike Collins, who is running against Kemp-endorsed former football coach Derek Dooley.

June 15, 2026. 10:06 am. This story was updated with the latest.

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