Fatal one-vehicle accident on Dallas Highway

According to a public information release from Officer Shenise McDonald, the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a one-vehicle collision on Dallas Highway where the driver left the road and struck a utility pole.

It took place near Ward Farm Drive on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 12:37 p.m.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

According to investigators, a red 2004 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling west on Dallas Highway approaching Ward Farm Drive. The Ford Crown Victoria failed to maintain his travel lane and left the roadway at the intersection with Ward Farm Drive. The front of the Ford Crown Victoria collided with a utility pole. The Ford Crown Victoria came to final uncontrolled rest, still in contact with the pole, oriented in a westerly direction. The driver of the Ford Crown Victoria, 48-year-old Stephen Waldrop of Hiram, was pronounced deceased on scene. Next of kin has been notified. This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”