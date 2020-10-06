Construction to begin for $10.5 million senior housing complex on East-West Connector

Seniors will soon have a new housing option in Smyrna after the city council approved construction permits for a, $10.5 million, 75-unit complex to be called Hearthside Smyrna.

“This is a building permit for which there was approval by our council to have this built and we actually looked at a modification of this a couple of meetings back,” said Smyna council member Lewis Wheaton, whose ward includes the property. “They’re out there, they’re ready to get going, ready to start building this property. It’s a good setting for seniors who can live adjacent to the Silver Comet Trail and close to a lot of facilities.”

The facility will be located at 4225 East-West Connector, with the back of the property offering access to the beginning of the Silver Comet Trail. Walton Construction Services is in charge with building the project and some of the property has already been cleared.

Hearthside site (photo by Haisten Willis)

The complex will be four stories tall and span 87,278 square feet when complete. The property was rezoned in May. Most residents will have to be at least 62 years old and all units will be rented , per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Roughly 30 percent of the units will be one-bedroom and 70 percent will be two-bedroom, with 15 percent market rate and 85 percent age-restricted. Market-rate units will go for $1,200 a month for one bedrooms and $1,600 a month for two bedrooms. The age-restricted units will be cheaper— between $701 and $842 for one-bedrooms, and between $842 and $1,011 for two-bedrooms.

