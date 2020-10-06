Cobb County School district message about first day of face-to-face classes

The Cobb County School District issued the following press release about yesterday’s opening of Cobb schools for face-to-face instruction:

Yesterday, roughly 60% of Cobb Schools’ elementary students returned to face-to-face learning after a nearly seven-month shutdown.

The 67 elementary school buildings around the District were buzzing with activity as teachers, students, and parents participated in the exciting day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and relying on public health guidance, schools across Cobb have been serving students remotely since August 18.

While Cobb teachers and staff have adapted to once-in-a-lifetime challenges and remain committed to providing families with multiple learning options throughout this pandemic, the District continues to believe face-to-face classrooms are the best learning environment for most students.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale was very pleased with the return to classroom learning for families who made that choice.

“It is awesome to see students who have chosen a face to face environment back in our classrooms with our teachers,” he said.

“We have the best teachers in the world,” Mr. Ragsdale continued, “and I have seen a great level of excitement in our entire team welcoming our students back. We absolutely understand that some families are not yet comfortable with a face to face environment, and we will continue offering a virtual environment as an option for accessing the high level of teaching and learning Cobb has come to expect. Our team will continue to go above and beyond to ensure our students and staff have the safest learning environment possible.”