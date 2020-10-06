Powder Springs to hold livestream Q&A on 2022 SPLOST

The City of Powder Springs issued the following news release about a livestream event the city is holding to answer questions about the 2022 SPLOST:

Powder Springs to livestream, Q&A on 2022 SPLOST projects

Ahead of voters’ consideration to renew Cobb County’s 1-percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, officials from City of Powder Springs will present at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, a video livestream highlighting the city’s plans for using its portion of the sales tax revenue.

Viewers will also have an opportunity to ask questions during the livestream.



New park facilities, improved downtown parking and a trail spanning between Powder Springs and Austell are among the projects the city has identified as priorities under the 2022 SPLOST.

Also planned with SPLOST funding are resurfaced and safer streets, improved intersections and new traffic signals. The funding would also benefit public safety, paying for mobile and body cameras, replacement vehicles and radio upgrades.



Cobb’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) is an optional sales tax, spanning up to six years at a time, and proposed by the county government and participating municipal governments — Cobb’s cities, including Powder Springs, are apportioned shares of the tax revenues based on their populations. The sales tax must be approved by Cobb voters via a referendum.



Estimates based on Powder Springs’ population and revenue projections predict the city will collect about $14.3 million with the county earmarking $3 million toward city projects, which could give the city about $17.3 million to put toward projects.



Thursday’s video livestream can be viewed at vidtvo.powderspringslive.com.