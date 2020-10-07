Motorcyclist killed on Canton Road

According to a public information release from Sergeant Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Canton Road near Chance Road.

The collision took place Monday, October 5, 2020 at 8:32 p.m.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

According to investigators, a purple 2013 Honda CBR600 motorcycle was northbound on Canton Road when the motorcyclist lost control due to excessive speed and entered the center turn lane. The motorcycle collided with a silver 2007 Honda Civic that was stopped in the center turn lane facing south. After striking the front of the Civic the motorcycle entered the southbound lanes of Canton where it struck a southbound black 2015 Honda Civic. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Patrick D. Penner of Kennesaw, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The drivers of the Honda Civics, 21-year-old Josie Lofasso of Marietta (silver 2007 Civic) and 27-year-old Amed Tentori of Marietta (black 2015 Civic), did not require medical attention at the scene. This fatal traffic collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”