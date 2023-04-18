Marietta police release latest information on the double-fatality crash this morning on I-75

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department announced in a public information release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the double fatality crash that happened at around 5:15 this morning on Interstate 75 northbound at South Marietta Parkway.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

“The initial on-scene investigation revealed that twenty-one-year-old Eduarda Cristina Romano DaSilva of Marietta, Georgia was driving a 2015 Honda Civic northbound on Interstate 75 when she experienced a flat tire and stopped her vehicle in the far-left lane.

“A 2017 Toyota Rav4 driven by fifty-nine-year-old Victor Parra of Jonesboro, Georgia was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and struck the Honda. After the initial collision, the Toyota spun out of control, stopping ahead of the Honda, facing the wrong direction.

Advertisement

“As Parra and Romano DaSilva exited their vehicles, both of them, along with the Toyota, were struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by seventy-two-year-old David West of Wolcottville, Indiana.

“Both Romano DaSilva and Parra were deceased at the scene. West and his passenger seventy-four-year-old Cynthia West sustained minor injuries and were transported to WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center for treatment.”

The release also stated, “Earlier this morning we reported that (5) vehicles were involved. Although the fourth and fifth vehicles were not involved in the initial collision, both drove through the accident field and sustained minor damage. Both drivers stopped and fully cooperated with the investigation.“

The crash remains under investigation and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked by the Marietta Police Department to contact Investigator N. St. Onge at 770-794-5352.