With unofficial results in, Dr. Michael Owens will serve as the first mayor of the new City of Mableton

Dr. Michael Owens is the winner in the race for the first mayor of the new city of Mableton. The results are unofficial, but Owens netted 3,396 votes ( 55.68 percent) to opponent Aaron Carman’s 2,703 ( 44,32 percent of the vote).

In the District 2 race, Dami Oladapo is the unofficial winner with 303 votes ( 52.88 percent) to Monica Evette DeLancy’s 270 votes (47.12 percent).

In District 3 Keisha Jeffcoat defeated Yashica Marshall, 637 (56.98 percent) to 481 (43.02 percent).

In the district where the greatest number of votes were cast, Patricia Auch won over opponent Cassandra Lynn Brown by 1,269 (56.93 percent) to 960 (43.07 percent).

In District 5, T.J. Ferguson won the most votes over Cheryl Davis, 583 (52.43 percent) to 529 (47.57 percent).