Lane closures on I-75 at Canton Road in Marietta continues through Monday morning

GDOT contractors will be closing lanes on I-75 this weekend in Marietta, Cobb and Fulton Counties as part of a bridge preservation project.

Three lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound from the I-75/I-575 interchange to Canton Road and one lane will be closed on the Canton Road Connector northbound ramp.

The closures began Friday evening and will continue through Monday morning.

The $10.7 million project is expected to be completed by Fall 2023, and drivers should expect delays and use detours.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways.

“We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.