Road Work and Lane Closure Information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, April 1 to Friday, April 7, 2023

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, April 1 to Friday, April 7, 2023. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The South Barrett Reliever, Phase 3 consists of the extension and widening of Shiloh Valley/Greers Chapel Drive across I-75 and connecting into the existing Roberts Court with a new roundabout east of I-75. The project includes widening and realignment of Shiloh Valley Drive, Greers Chapel Drive, and Roberts Court to create four-lane roadways with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and bike lanes north to its intersection with Ernest Barrett Parkway. Also, included is the construction of a bridge with no interstate access over I-75. The project is approximately 0.89 miles in length. Lane Closures are possible between 9 am to 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, Roberts Ct, and I-75. The expected Completion is Fall 2024.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Chimney Swift Cir (Wood Thrush Way to Pine Warbler Way) – Cobb DOT Contractors have Chimney Swift Circle Closed from 2278 Chimney Swift Cir to 2284 Chimney Swift Cir for an emergency Drainage Project. Follow Posted Detour.

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

Austell Road (Maxham Road to Clay Road) – Austell Road Sidewalk Project Lane Closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm as crews work to install 5 to 6 ft wide walk on the west side of Austell Rd from Maxham Rd to Clay Rd. The expected completion is Winter 2024

Buckner Rd (Veterans Memorial to Rosie Ln) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Buckner Rd from Veterans Memorial Pkwy to Rosie Ln as crews work to complete the Buckner Rd Sidewalk project (X2766). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Canton Rd at Shallowford/Highland Terr – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the Canton Rd intersection with Shallowford Rd and Highland Ter as crews work to complete Cobb DOT improvement projects in this area (X2304 & X2602). Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Cheatham Hill Rd (John Ward to Powder Springs Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Cheatham Hill Road from John Ward Road to Powder Springs Road as crews work to complete this section of the Kennesaw Mountain Pedestrian Improvements (X2404). Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Church Road (Gray Road to Harris Road) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Church Road from Gray Road to Harris Road as crews work to complete the Church Road Sidewalk project (X2774). Expected completion: December 2023

Clay Road (Austell Rd to Floyd Rd) – Cobb DOT Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Clay Road from Austell Road to Floyd Road for resurfacing. One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: April 2023 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave (John Ward to Cheatham Hill) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave from John Ward Rd to Cheatham Hill Rd as crews work to complete this section of the Kennesaw Mountain Pedestrian Improvements (X2404). Heavy delays are possible. Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Davis Rd (Williams Rd to Shallowford Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Davis Rd from Williams Rd to Shallowford Rd as crews work to complete the Davis Road Sidewalk project (X2752). Expected completion: Summer 2023

Hillcrest Dr (Shenandoah Tr to Six Flags Pkwy) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Hillcrest Drive from Shenandoah Trail to Six Flags Parkway and Six Flags Parkway from Silver Mine Trail to Hillcrest Drive as crews work to complete the Hillcrest Drive Sidewalk project (X2764). Expected completion: Fall 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Little Willeo Road (Johnson Ferry Road to Timber Ridge Road) – Cobb DOT Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Little Willeo Rd from Johnson Ferry Rd to Timber Ridge Rd for resurfacing. One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: April 2023 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Mableton Pkwy (Factory Shoals to Discovery Blvd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Mableton Parkway from Factory Shoals to Discovery Boulevard as crews work to complete the Mableton Parkway Pedestrian Improvements (X2762). Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Mack Dobbs Road (Caylor Circle to Cobb Parkway) – Mack Dobbs Road: Cobb DOT lane closure Daily Lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Mack Dobbs Road between Caylor Circle and Cobb Pkwy (X2303). Expected completion: May 2024. For more information, call (770) 528-1653

Mars Hill Road at Fords Road – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri at the intersection of Mars Hill Road and Fords Road as crews work to complete the project (B2573). Expected completion: Spring 2024. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Old Alabama Road (Thunderwood Road to Pisgah Road) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Old Alabama Road along the south side from Maxham Rd to Thunderwood Rd and along the north side from Megcole Way to Pisgah Rd as crews work to complete the Old Alabama Road Sidewalk project (X2769). Expected completion: Summer 2024

Old Powder Springs Rd (VMH to Mableton Pkwy) – Cobb DOT Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Old Powder Springs Road from Veterans Memorial Highway to Mableton Parkway for resurfacing. One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: April 2023 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Pebblebrook Circle (Buckner Road to Lindley 6th Grade Academy Entrance) – Pebblebrook Circle Closure: CCSD will have Pebbelbrook Cir closed from Buckner Rd to the Entrance to Lindley 6th Grade Academy from Feb. 6 to Jul. 31 for School Construction. Follow Posted Detour.

Powder Springs St (Sandtown Rd to South Marietta Pkwy) – City of Marietta Contractors have Daily Lane Closures Mon through Fri from 9 am to 4 pm for Powder Springs Street Improvements. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

Sandtown Rd (Westside Dr to Austell Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Sandtown Road from Westside Drive to Austell Road as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT road improvements project (X2610). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

Shaw Rd (Piedmont Rd to Woodrush Dr) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Shaw Road from Piedmont Road to Woodrush Drive as crews work to complete the Shaw Road Sidewalk project (X2751). Expected completion: Summer 2023

South Barrett Reliever (Phase 3) – South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 construction will require lane closures between 9 am – 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, and Roberts Ct for needed improvements. A bridge will also be constructed over I-75 to connect Roberts Ct and Greers Chapel Dr. Project (X2407). The expected completion is Fall 2024. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

SR 280/S Cobb Dr (Fulton line to Austell Rd) – GDOT Project #M006290/Resurfacing- contractors will install lane closures on SR 280 this weekend to begin resurfacing activities from the Fulton County line to SR 5. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, single alternating right and left lanes will be closed on SR 280 eastbound and westbound throughout the project area on Friday, March 31, through Monday, April 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Current Scheduled Completion is Winter 2023.

SR 360/Macland Rd (New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT lane closures (Project #0006049/Widening) – Daily lane closures 7 am â€“ 7 pm Mon â€“ Fri and daily and nightly weekend lane closures. Speed reduction is in place within project limits. Expected completion: November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

SR5/Canton Rd Conn at I-75 – GDOT Lane closures are possible along Canton Road Connector from 10 pm – 5 am Mon through Sun related to the I-75 bridge rehab project (M006029). I-75 lane closures are also in effect from 10 pm to 5 am. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023. Expected completion: October 2023

Stilesboro Road at Shillings Road – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri at the intersection of Stilesboro Road and Shillings Road as crews work to complete the project (TR515A). Expected completion: Spring 2024. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

West Atlanta Street – West Atlanta Street West Atlanta Street Trail/Cobb DOT Project #X2412: Daily lane closures are possible Mon through Fri from 9 am to 4 pm along West Atlanta Street between Oakridge Drive and Pearl Street. Expected completion: Summer 2023.

Windy Hill Rd (Benson Poole to Atlanta Rd) – City of Smyrna lane closures are in effect from 9 am to 4 pm Mon thru Fri due to construction related to the Windy Hill Boulevard project. Heavy delays are possible. Exercise caution in this area. For information on this project, contact the Smyrna Public Works Department at (770) 431-2850 or visit the City of Smyrna website.

Windy Hill Road (Austell Road to Benson Poole Road) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Windy Hill Rd from Austell Rd to Benson Poole Rd as crews work to complete the Windy Hill Road ADA Upgrades project (T068). Expected completion: Summer 2023

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.