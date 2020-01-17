Bank robbery in Mableton

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department the Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred in Mableton at the Wells Fargo bank on Floyd Road this morning at 9:50 a.m.

The incident is described in the public information release as follows:

The suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note asking for currency. An undisclosed amount of cash was given to the suspect. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male with a mustache, approximately 30-40 years old, with a slender build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, shoes with holes on the top and a dark cap. This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”