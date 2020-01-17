Murder suspect arrested on Favor Road

According to a public information release from Deputy Glenn Daniel of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, a murder suspect was arrested on Favor Road yesterday.

The public information release describes the arrest as follows:

On Thursday January 16, 2020 at approximately 9:00 am, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrived at a residence on Favor Road to execute a warrant on a 16 year old male juvenile wanted for Homicide-Murder (Felony), Aggravated Assault, (Intent to Rob) (Felony). Deputies made contact with the juvenile suspect through an upstairs window at the residence. After several minutes of communication with juvenile, he surrendered to deputies without further incident.

“I am very thankful and grateful that our fugitive unit and U.S. Marshals task force was able to effectively communicate with this juvenile suspect to surrender and apprehend him without further incident.” said Sheriff Neil Warren.