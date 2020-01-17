Two arrested, one killed in encounter with police in connection with homicide on Anderson Mill Road

Two suspects have been arrested and a third shot to death by police (previously reported here) in connection with the January 14 homicide on Anderson Mill Road.

In a public information release that connected the previously reported stories, Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department reported the following:

The Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit obtained arrest warrants, on three suspects, from the Cobb County Magistrate’s Office. On 1/15/2020, Cobb County Police arrested 16-year-old juvenile male in reference to the below homicide. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident on the following charges: Armed Robbery (F), Murder (F), and Aggravated Assault (F). He is charged as an adult. On 1/16/2020, Cobb County Police responded to a residence on Chaseway Circle at approximately 8:23 a.m. in reference to serving a warrant as part of the below homicide investigation. Officers located one of the suspects, 19-year-old Samuel Mallard, as he was leaving the residence. A confrontation led to officers firing their weapons, shooting Mr. Mallard. Mr. Mallard was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was requested to conduct the investigation of the officer involved shooting. On 1/16/2020, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and the United States Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located 16-year-old juvenile male. He was charged with the following: Armed Robbery (F), Murder (F), and Aggravated Assault (F). He is charged as an adult.

The original public information release:

On 1/14/2020 at approximately 0100 hours Cobb County Police Department uniform patrol officers from Precinct Two responded to 1650 Anderson Mill Road (Alta Mill Apartments) in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a male victim, with a gunshot wound to the torso, inside of his apartment. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Daquan Murphy of Austell. Mr. Murphy was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”