MIC to host land use, zoning, and code enforcement community forum

The Mableton Improvement Coalition issued the following press release:

The Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) will host a Community Forum on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7pm to discuss Land Use, Zoning and Code Enforcement. The meeting will be held at the South Cobb Community Center at 620 Lions Club Drive in Mableton.

Everyone is welcome.

Magistrate Court Judges Gerald Moore and Kellie Hill, Community Development Director Jessica Guinn, and Code Enforcement Manager Cathey Pickett will be the featured speakers. Each will make a brief presentation on their responsibilities and will address how the county plans for growth, reacts to development proposals, and enforces county

ordinances. This will be an interactive session with audience members having a chance to ask questions. Attendees will also learn about MIC’s involvement in land use and zoning.

The Mableton Improvement Coalition is an all-volunteer, non-profit community group working to promote activities, enhance communication, and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the welfare of the community and its spirit. For more information visit www.mableton.org.