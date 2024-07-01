Driver of allegedly stolen car sustains life-threatening injuries after crashing on I-20 in Cobb

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Shenise Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating an incident that left the operator of an allegedly stolen car hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in Mableton, on I-20 westbound near Riverside Parkway, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 9:40 a.m.

Investigators report that a Fulton County Police Officer observed a stolen 2017 Honda Accord driven by a 26-year-old Atlanta man on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle.

The drive immediately fled in the vehicle.

The Fulton County Police Officer broke off the chase after the driver entered I-20 westbound, going the wrong direction.

As the driver entered Cobb County, he lost control of the Honda near the Riverside Parkway northbound off ramp. The car struck a tree, and the driver was taken to Grady Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.