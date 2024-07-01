What Atlanta, and Cobb County, Can Do To Be The Best World Cup Hosts

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

On Thursday, I got a preview of what the 2026 World Cup will look like, when the USA, Canada, and Mexico host the event, as Atlanta hosted a Copa America game between the United States and Panama. Though the USA lost a bitterly fought contest, the event could be seen as an overall positive for a very big reason.

That’s because Atlanta will host the second most games in that World Cup event and will be very much in the spotlight. But will “The Big A” be ready for it? And can Cobb County help? Here are the pros and cons of the Copa America event, and opportunities for Atlanta’s neighbor.

Positives

1) Mercedes-Benz Stadium

For those who have never been, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is an incredible venue for an event, whether it’s American football or that other football that we call soccer. There’s not a bad seat in the event, a clear upgrade over the Georgia Dome, even though that wasn’t too bad a spot to watch a game. Nearly 60,000 were in attendance for the Copa America competition. You can expect even bigger numbers on the world’s stage, bringing in a lot of tourism dollars.

2) MARTA Bounces Back

I’ve written complaints about MARTA for not increasing transportation during high-profile events from the SEC Football Championship to Atlanta Falcons games to the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and the Peachtree Road Race. But MARTA came through this time, bringing in extra trains. They need to do that this July 4 for the largest 10k in America as well, to show they are ready for the World Cup.

3) U.S. Fan Spirit Was Strong

American fans were animated in their cheers, for the first goal (called back), the second one, and the anguish over Tim Weah’s red card. And when the Panamanians celebrated their goals and the game, I saw American fans generally take it in stride. U.S.A. fans will need that good host mentality to make 2026 a success, and get more events to the Peach State.

Negatives

1) No Instant Replay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fans attending the game did not get to see the replays of the goal called back, and the red card. According to my son, who knows more about soccer, both calls were fair. There’s a feeling that the stadium did it to protect the refs, but folks were already blaming the officials. Show what we can see. Maybe the refs can be right, you know. But not showing replays just angered the fans.

2) Crowded Roads

With Copa America, the Presidential Debate at CNN, and regular rush-hour traffic, it was tough getting around town. With the 2026 World Cup, it will be even worse. They need more MARTA Busses and Park-and-Ride Events. Here’s where Cobb County Malls and shopping centers can make the Atlanta games more workable, and maybe earn some money for otherwise unfilled spots in parking lots. That’s what the San Antonio Spurs did when I attended their games.

3) North Georgia Needs More Venues For Fan Interaction

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup games will be sky-high. And the average Atlantan or Cobb County resident won’t be able to see any or all games. It’s time to seriously consider other venues for game watch parties. The Atlanta United team hit a home run during the 2022 World Cup when they hosted a watch party for the Argentina-France match at the Coca-Coly Roxy in Cobb County. Cobb County should plan a number of these, indoor and outdoor, at local stadiums. Think of the way Cobb County’s Truist Park showed road games during the 2020 Atlanta Braves playoff run when games were in Texas.

The World Cup is one of the biggest sports parties ever. Atlanta’s hosting a lot of games but can’t do it alone. It’s time for Cobb County to play their role, and reap the benefits, of international fans coming to Georgia.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His “X” account is JohnTures2.