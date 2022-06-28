Cobb Chamber announces recovery drink manufacturer relocating to Cobb County

The Cobb Chamber announced that BIOLYTE, a recovery drink manufacturer, is relocating to Marietta in Cobb County. The move into the new facility will result in a total workforce of 48 employees.

To provide further information, the Chamber’s press release is reprinted below:

ATLANTA (June 28, 2022) – BIOLYTE, the first recovery drink to contain the same amount of electrolytes as an IV bag, is relocating to a new warehouse in Marietta. The company is investing $60,000 in their new facility, adding 13 new jobs to their existing 25 employee workforce. BIOLYTE offers the same benefits of IV rehydration therapy, but in a drinkable form. Using his experience in the hospital tailoring IV bags to his patients’ needs, founder Dr. Rollins create a product that would bring the IV bag home to his wife following her breast cancer diagnosis. Advertisement Previously located in Atlanta and Canton, this is BIOLYTE’s first investment in Cobb County. BIOLYTE’s new facility will streamline operations by consolidating office and warehouse space. “Never in a million years did I think that we could have everyone under one roof, but our new warehouse in Marietta made that possible,” said Jesslyn Rollins, CEO of BIOLYTE. “Our team is thrilled and that lets me know this is going to be huge for our culture and growth trajectory. “ “Congratulations to the BIOLYTE team and partners on their decision to locate their manufacturing operations in Cobb County,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber Chief Economic Development Officer David Hartnett. “BIOLYTE was created right here in Metro Atlanta, where Dr. Luther Rollins developed formulas to address patients’ needs. BIOLYTE will no doubt capitalize on metro Atlanta’s strong life science ecosystem as well as our next-generation talent coming from our higher education institutions.” “BIOLYTE is a transformational company with immense growth potential in Cobb,” said Dana Johnson, COO of the Cobb Chamber and Executive Director of SelectCobb. “It is an honor to join our partners at Georgia Power and the Georgia Department of Economic Development in welcoming BIOLYTE to Cobb County”. For more information about BIOLYTE, please visit www.drinkbiolyte.com.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

