Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, February 10, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, February 10, 2024, with a high near 69 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be cloudy, with an overnight low of around 57 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. High near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m, then a chance of showers between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday

Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday

Patchy frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 10, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 57 76 in 1954 23 in 1934 Min Temperature M 38 61 in 1884 11 in 1899 Avg Temperature M 47.5 67.0 in 1884 18.0 in 1934 Precipitation M 0.15 3.65 in 1981 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.1 4.0 in 1934 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 4 in 1934 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 18 47 in 1934 0 in 1965 CDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 1884 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 60.8 56.2 71.3 in 1957 35.4 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 40.8 37.1 53.6 in 1957 16.7 in 1917 Avg Temperature 50.8 46.6 62.5 in 1957 28.5 in 1895 Total Precipitation 0.58 1.56 6.19 in 1921 0.00 in 2000 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.0 in 1934 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1934 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 126 184 363 in 1895 31 in 1957 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 1957 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.2 54.5 64.2 in 1950 41.0 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 36.4 36.0 46.5 in 1950 20.4 in 1977 Avg Temperature 45.8 45.3 55.4 in 1950 30.7 in 1977 Total Precipitation 7.01 6.15 16.72 in 1936 1.61 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.6 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1557 1801 3075 in 1977 1210 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 0 10 in 1937 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-09

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-09

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-09

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-08

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”